Cameroon: Mercy Ships Operation - Government Reassures Hitch-Free Transportation

The NGO's Group Managing Director requested additional assistance in an audience with the Minister of Transport, October 9

The Minister of Transport, Edgard Alain Mebe Ngo'o has reassured the team of medical practitioners of the humanitarian NGO, Mercy Ships, that government will guarantee smooth execution of their mission in Cameroon, particularly in transportation. Minister Mebe Ngo'o gave the reassurance when he received in his ministry in Yaounde, October 9, a delegation led by the Mercy Ships Group Managing Director, Donovan Palmer. Palmer told pressmen after the meeting that the organization needed two 30-seater buses to facilitate transportation of patients from the Douala Gynecology, Obstetrics and Pediatric Hospital to the ship. He also said some of the 280 Cameroonians working onboard the ship usually leave work at about 10pm while others are expected to be at work by 4am. They have transportation difficulties. He disclosed the Minister of Transport's response to their request was positive and noted the team has a great working relationship with the government of Cameroon. A member of Mercy Ship Board of Directors, Pierre Christ, who accompanied Palmer to the Ministry of Transport, noted that their request to the Minister was specific. "We need a bus for women suffering from obstetric fistula who are unable to transport themselves from the hospital to our ship and another to facilitate movement for some Cameroonians who work on the ship," said Christ. He noted that all transportation of patients to and from locations out of the town of Douala had been handled by the Ministry of Transport. He expressed satisfaction with the successful operations recorded so far, pointing out among others, that there are Cameroonians who were blind but now can see, others who were lame but can now walk upright.