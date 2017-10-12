Cameroon: Nyong-Et-So'o - Woman Aged 55 Allegedly Raped

The suspect, aged about 30, is presently on the run as investigations continue

A lady whose only name we got as Marthe, aged 55, was allegedly raped on September 17, 2017 in Olom-Dzeng, Nyong-et-So'o Sub Division of the Centre Region. She was in her kitchen at 8:00p.m, when Jacques, who is in his early 30's, reportedly made sexual advances towards her. Marthe is said to have declined advancing reasons of age and loss of libido. She was then reportedly dragged to her bedroom by Jacques and raped. Naked, she ran out of the house and alerted her neighbours. Marthe was then taken to a nearby hospital, where she was declared incapacitated for the next 45 days. The case was reported to the State Council in Mbalmayo and then transferred to the Judicial Police Centre in Yaounde, where it was revealed that rape is punishable with imprisonment of a minimum of five years according to Article 296 of the Cameroonian Penal Code. The mother of the suspect claims the allegations are false, noting that her son had been in a sexual relationship with Marthe for sometime now. The suspect, who is on the run, is reportedly a drug addict and a frequent offender of the law.