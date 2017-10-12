Cameroon: Syndy Emade - Beauty, Brains On Stage

The young talented film producer is making positive strides in the movie industry in Cameroon and abroad

"On a movie set, she can be that glamorous manipulative lady, deviously ambitious but sexily elegant woman in any Cameroonian movie. A female, so gorgeous that every man watching would either want to have and behold and whom every woman would either envy or emulate." Such remarks from most film lovers, to an extent best describes the Cameroonian actress, Syndy Emade, whose beauty and brains are usually displayed on a movie set. Syndy is one of the household names when it comes to the film industry in Cameroon. She is one of those young talented Cameroonians whose passion for film making will certainly raise the flag of the country anywhere in the world. Her passion in acting and film production started when she was in Presbyterian High School in Kumba, South West Region, where she won the best writer prize. This, according to Syndy, prepared her as a future film producer that she is today with more than three films to her credit. After obtaining a Bachelors Degree in Economics from the University of Buea in 2012, the tantalizing lady felt it was time to fully get involved in the movie industry. However, her first movie role was in 2010 in a film titled "Obsession" directed by Achille Brice. After which she did her first co-production of "Different Kinds Of Men" released in 2013. Since then, she has been actively involved in the film industry as well as many other projects. Today, she owns a production house: Blue Rain Entertainment under which all of her movies are produced. Founded in 2015, Syndy says Blue Rain produced her first movie in 2013- "Living Dream", "Rose On the Grave" featuring Lady Ponce in 2015 and later co-produced "Chasing Tales". Right now Syndy and her team are about to release the latest baby from Blue Rain Entertainment: "A Man for the Weekend," featuring Nollywood actor, Alex Ekubo. The 24-year-old cinema goddess is so far enjoying her career as an actress and as a film maker. "Loving what I do makes me happy and gives me the drive to keep on doing what I am doing," Emade explained. "I am not married, but in a good relationship," Emade tells Cameroon Tribune. She loves travelling, swimming and doing research.