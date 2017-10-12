Cameroon-Saudi Arabia - Discussions to Strengthen Relations At MINREX

External Relations Minister yesterday October 11, 2017 granted separate audiences to the outgoing British High Commissioner and the Saudi Ambassador to Cameroon
The Minister of External Relations (MINREX), Lejeune Mbella Mbella on October 11, 2017 granted separate audiences to the outgoing British High Commissioner to Cameroon, Brian Olley and the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Cameroon, Mohammed Suliman Almussher. The separate talks all focused on ways of strengthening relations between Cameroon and the two countries. The first audience was with Brian Olley, the outgoing British High Commissioner to Cameroon who is leaving the country after four years of mission. Talking to the press after the farewell audience, Brian Olley said since his arrival in Cameroon in 2013, he has worked to reinforce bilateral relations between Cameroon and the United Kingdom. He cited areas of cooperation to include security support to Cameroon in the fight against terrorism and insecurity and also economic cooperation. The diplomat said Cameroon and the United Kingdom have also been working closely as members of the Commonwealth. In the afternoon, Minister Mbella Mbella received in audience the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Cameroon, Mohammed Suliman Almussher. The two officials explored ways of further reinforcing bilateral relations. The Ambassador said Cameroon and Saudi Arabia had "very good and exceptional relations". The talks, he said, were part of the continuous consultations to further strengthen and improve on the relations. He said they meet very often to coordinate bilateral relations.