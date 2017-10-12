Muslim World League (MWL) represented by the International Islamic Relief Organization, Saudi Arabia (IIROSA) held a medical camp for eye cataract in Harare from 25 September to 1st of October 2017.

Minister of Health and Child Care, Dr David Parirenyatwa who visited the camp to witness the work taking place extended government appreciation of Muslim World League for providing treatment to eye patients in the country.

"MWL is doing a good job by providing free treatment for those that cannot afford it. Zimbabwe is looking forward to more medical camps, of which the country is in vital need," he said.

Speaking at the same event, Secretary General of IIROSA, Hassan Shabar said the project was as a result of multiple requests from people in need of such services.

"This camp is MWL's second of its kind in Zimbabwe. It was carried out as a response to the many requests which MWL received two years ago," said Shabar.

He added that Secretary General of Muslim World League, Dr Muhammad bin Abdul Karim Issa requested eye treatment projects continue being implemented in the country even after the camp.

"These medical camps should continue, they are part of a huge project in Africa organized and fully funded by the MWL to prevent blindness," added Shabar.