12 October 2017

The Ethiopian Herald (Addis Ababa)

Ethiopia: Center Proposes Design to Construct New Building

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yohanes Jemaneh

Ethiopian National Cultural Center proposed design of the new building which is going to be constructed at a cost of seven million Birr sought to solve problems related to shortage of rooms and spaces for its services.

The building would lie on 34,500 square meters and incorporates museums, libraries, multipurpose hall, exhibition centre, theatre hall, artifact and music training rooms, shops and various offices among others, Centre Director General Dr. Elfinesh Haile tells The Ethiopian Herald.

She believes that the new building would enable the centre to archive and display the cultural heritages of Ethiopian Nations, Nationalities and Peoples (NNPs).

"It is very supportive to promote various cultures and attract tourists probably helping the centre to generate income through exhibiting and visitations," notes Dr. Elfinesh

It was also learnt that the design need to be reformed in a way it could incorporate some form of the country's traditional architectural heritages, and open spaces for traditional sports.

Accepting the feedbacks, the Director General responds to participants that the design depicts the symbol of the nine states and cultural artifacts of various NNPs.

The first design of the building was displayed on Tuesday to various stakeholders and essential feedbacks were forwarded, it was noted.

Ethiopia

Unfortunate Case of Ethiopia's Looted Heritage

At different times, Ethiopia has lost numerous ancient cultural heritages and treasures because of looting and… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Ethiopian Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.