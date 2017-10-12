Namibia: Omaruru Street Mile Organisers Hoping for Over 1 000 Runners

The fifth edition of the Omaruru Street Mile Challenge was launched here on Tuesday with an improved sponsorship of N$135 350.

The race is scheduled to take place on Saturday in Omaruru in the Erongo Region.

Main sponsors of the event, Powersave, pledged N$110 000, while Marathon Sugar and First National Bank gave sponsorships of N$20 350 and N$5 000, respectively.

Coca-Cola and Pasta Polana also made sponsorships of drinks and goodie bags, respectively.

At a media event on Tuesday, Berthold Karumendu, regional sports officer at Omaruru, said prizes will remain the same as last year, with the senior men and women gold medallists receiving N$5 000 each, silver medallists N$3 000, and bronze medallists N$2 000.

He said that the race has grown over the past years, and they are expecting more athletes to tackle the race over 1,6km this Saturday to celebrate their five-year anniversary.

"We are going to have different races, starting from the juniors to the seniors, and our main aim is to attract over 1 000 athletes," said Karumendu.

He said the maiden event in 2013 had 484 athletes, while 947 runners took part last year.

Organisers are expecting athletes from Botswana to compete again like last year.

"With more funds we are going to grow this event to one of the biggest in the country," he said.

Armand Steyn of Powersave said they are honoured to be part of this event for the fifth year running, because they believe sport builds discipline and they want to play their part in developing sport and meeting government halfway.

The race is open to anyone, and athletes have time until Saturday morning to enter the race.

- Nampa