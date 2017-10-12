South Africa: Operations Partially Resume At Port of Durban

Marine operations at the Port of Durban have partially resumed following disruptions caused by inclement weather experienced this week.

On Wednesday at 6:30pm, the Transnet National Ports Authority (TNPA) declared 80% of the navigable area of the port safe for marine operations.

"We are extremely appreciative of the excellent collaboration between TNPA and various stakeholders who acted quickly and efficiently to partially restore normality at the port. Our immediate focus is to continue with the implementation of the recovery operations," said TNPA Chief Executive Shulami Qalinge.

TNPA said the results of the sounding surveys that were conducted indicate that there is some obstruction on the seabed that could pose a risk to navigation.

"In the interest of ensuring safe navigation of vessels, operations have commenced in channels that are clear from obstruction. Port teams remain on scene," TNPA said.

The Business Continuity Plan (BCP) will remain in place until TNPA has restored normality at the Port of Durban. At this stage, Durban marine operations are anticipated to resume by midday on Thursday, pending the outcome of the sounding surveys.