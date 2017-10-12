12 October 2017

Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

Tanzania: Swedish Firm Brings 5.5 Trillion/- Wind Farm Project to Tanzania

A SWEDISH based company 'VR Holding AB' has announced to relocate the 5.5trl/- wind power plant from Malindi, Kenya to Tanzania saying it will be easier for the implementation of the project.

Last year, VR Holding AB had last expressed interest in building a 600-megawatt (MW) wind farm in the Indian Ocean waters bordering Ras Ngomeni in Malindi.

However, according to the Kenyan media, the authorities turned down on the basis of lack of a framework for renewable energy projects of that scale.

One of the firm's top official, Victoria Rikede said they have now switched their focus to Tanzania, which shares the Indian Ocean coastline.

"We have opted to look at offshore solutions for Tanzania," said the executive officer.

