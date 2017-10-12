12 October 2017

Ghana: School Children to Enjoy Free Cocoa Drinks

School children in Ghana will, in the coming days, enjoy free cocoa drinks to be supplied by All Day Natural Cocoa Powder.

The initiative is to promote the consumption of cocoa drinks and create awareness about its health benefits and the diseases it can cure.

The founder of the All Day Natural Cocoa Power, Amponsah Fordjour, made this known at the launch of the Cocoa Chocolate Festival in Accra, yesterday.

Mr Fordjour said the idea to supply free cocoa drinks to school children was not new and that the practice existed under the government of the first President of Ghana, Dr Kwame Nkrumah, but was cancelled after the overthrow of his administration.

Mr Fordjour explained that the programme would be supported and sustained from the revenue generated from the sale of their own brands of cocoa products which, he said, would hit the market in January 2018.

Source: ISD (Abu Mubarik)

