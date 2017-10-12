12 October 2017

Reporters sans Frontières (Paris)

Algeria: Leading News Website TSA Partially Blocked in Algeria

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release

The TSA website has been inaccessible via Algérie Télécom, the country's state-owned traditional Internet Service Provider, and via Mobilis, the state-owned mobile Internet provider, since 5 October.

Algérie Télécom did not formally answer TSA on the reasons for the blocking. In an interview for Radio Chaîne 3 on 9 October, communication minister Djamel Kaouane said his department was not involved in any blocking.

Bu TSA director Hamid Guemache has told RSF that the explanations provided by the authorities "are not convincing" and that he suspected a "political blockage."

"The fact that TSA is only inaccessible via the state-owned Internet service providers suggests that is being blocked for political reasons, because it criticizes the government," RSF said. "We urge the competent authorities to do what is necessary to ensure a quick return to normality and to guarantee media pluralism."

Ihsane El Kadi, the publisher of electronic press company Interface média, said he was very concerned in a Twitter comment on 8 October.

Algeria is 134th on RSF's 2017 World press freedom index.

Algeria

SA Companies Explore Opportunities in Tunisia, Algeria

A delegation of South African companies is currently on a trade and investment mission in Tunisia and Algeria, where… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Reporters sans Frontières. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.