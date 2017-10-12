The Golden Lions are boosted by a couple of returning Springboks for their Currie Cup showdown with the Free State Cheetahs in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Lions, currently in fourth position on the log, need a win to ensure that they progress to the tournament quarter-finals.

Springbok fullback Andries Coetzee , scrumhalf Ross Cronje and wing Courtnall Skosan have all been included in the starting line-up for the match, while hooker Malcom Marx takes his place on the bench.

Kick-off on Saturday is at 17:15.

Teams:

Golden Lions

15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 13 Rohan Janse van Rensburg, 12 Harold Vorster, 11 Courtnall Skosan, 10 Jaco van der Walt, 9 Ross Cronjé, 8 Kwagga Smith, 7 Cyle Brink, 6 Len Massyn, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Andries Ferreira, 3 Jacobie Adriaanse, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Jacques van Rooyen (captain)

Substitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Dylan Smith, 18 Rhyno Herbst, 19 Robert Kruger/Hacjivah Dayimani, 20 Marco Jansen van Vuren 21 Ashlon Davids, 22 Sylvian Mahuza

FS Cheetahs

15 Raymond Rhule, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Nico Lee, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justoin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Ox Nche, 17 Hacques du Toit, 18 Rynier Bernardo, 19 Junior Pokomela, 20 Shaun Venter, 21 Ali Mjijima, 22 Luther Obi

