12 October 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Admits Approving N640 Billion Oil Contracts for NNPC

Photo: This Day
President Muhammadu Buhari and Deputy President Yemi Osinbajo in London (file photo).
By Samuel Ogundipe

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has taken responsibility for granting authorisation to the NNPC for two oil contracts worth N640 billion.

A statement by presidential spokesperson, Laolu Akande, said Mr. Osinbajo approved the contracts in his capacity as acting president in July.

"In response to media inquiries on NNPC joint venture financing, VP Osinbajo, as Ag President approved recommendations after due diligence," Mr. Akande said.

The admission comes a day after PREMIUM TIMES amplified a curious part of the NNPC response to the Minister of State for Petroleum, Ibe Kachikwu's allegations on Monday.

The NNPC had stated in the response that two presidential approvals were granted to the NNPC for contracts with Shell Nigeria and Chevron at the rate of $1 billion and $780 million respectively.

But when PREMIUM TIMES reached NNPC and the presidency for clarification on Tuesday, they could neither confirm not deny at the time.

