Blantyre — Be Forward Wanderers Team Manager, Steven Madeira, has bemoaned the fixtures his club has been given describing them as the most "uneven" he has seen in 20 years.

The Nomads played three away games in four days; a thing Madeira said was 'brutal.'

Having lost 2-1 to Silver Strikers on Saturday at Silver Stadium, the Nomads played Blue Eagles 24 hours later at Nankhaka Stadium where they won 2-0 after 90 minutes.

The Nomads then travelled to Mzuzu to face Moyale Barracks on Tuesday in the FISD Challenge Cup where they lost 2-0 courtesy of Timothy Nyirenda's brace.

On Saturday, the Nomads will travel to Balaka to face Premier Bet Wizards in the League.

The Wanderers also have to travel back to Mzuzu to face Chitipa United and Moyale Barracks.

"In 20 years, it is the most uneven period I have seen on the fixture front. The difference of rest periods is absolutely unbelievable compared to the other teams," he said.

However, commenting on the matter, Super League of Malawi General Secretary, Williams Banda, said the fixtures were made before the kick-off of the League and there was no need for clubs to cry foul.