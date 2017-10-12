Springboks Dillyn Leyds and Wilco Louw both return for Western Province in their final league game of the Currie Cup against the Sharks in Durban on Saturday.

Both players featured for the Springboks against the All Blacks in an epic Test at Newlands last week, but are back in the blue and white hoops this week as Western Province look to secure a semi-final place.

Louw is at tighthead prop, alongside Bongi Mbonambi and JC Janse van Rensburg in the front row, while Leyds features on the wing, with Ruhan Nel moving to inside centre to partner Huw Jones in midfield.

The only other change to the starting line-up sees Jaco Coetzee on the flank for the coastal derby which kicks off at 15:00 at Kings Park on Saturday.

Western Province coach John Dobson said that his team will be going all out to secure a playoff place.

"We know that we need to raise our game as a team this weekend and the players will be going flat out to deliver the result," Dobson said.

"It will be a major challenge to go to Durban, but one that we have embraced as a team."

Teams:

Sharks

15 Garth April, 14 Odwa Ndungane, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Marius Louw, 11 S'bu Nkosi, 10 Curwin Bosch, 9 Michael Claassens, 8 Dan du Preez, 7 Jacques Vermeulen, 6 Keegan Daniel, 5 Ruan Botha (captain), 4 Tyler Paul, 3 Ross Geldenhuys, 2 Franco Marais, 1 Thomas du Toit

Substitutes: 16 Chiliboy Ralepelle, 17 Juan Schoeman, 18 Jean Droste, 19 Jean-Luc du Preez, 20 Louis Schreuder, 21 Tristan Blewett, 22 Kobus van Wyk

Western Province

15 Damian Willemse, 14 Seabelo Senatla, 13 Huw Jones, 12 Ruhan Nel, 11 Dillyn Leyds, 10 Robert du Preez, 9 Dewaldt Duvenage, 8 Nizaam Carr, 7 Cobus Wiese, 6 Jaco Coetzee, 5 JD Schickerling, 4 Chris van Zyl (captain), 3 Wilco Louw, 2 Bongi Mbonambi, 1 JC Janse van Rensburg

Substitutes: 16 Ramone Samuels, 17 Caylib Oosthuizen, 18 Jan de Klerk, 19 Sikhumbuzo Notshe, 20 Justin Phillips, 21 Werner Kok, 22 EW Viljoen

Source: Sport24