Gaborone — Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly, Mr Kagiso Molatlhegi will attend the 137th Inter Parliamentary Union (IPU) Assembly and related meetings in St Petersburg, Russia.

The Assembly to be held under the theme, Promoting Cultural Pluralism and Peace through Inter-Faith and Inter-Ethnic Dialogue' will commence tomorrow.

Mr Molatlhegi is accompanied by four Members of Parliament; Ms Botlogile Tshireletso, Mr Duma Boko, Mr Ndaba Gaolatlhe, and Ms Bogolo Kenewendo.

The IPU is a world-wide organsation which brings together representatives of Parliaments to promote contacts, coordination and exchange of experiences among parliamentarians.

It has standing committees on Peace and International Security, Democracy and Human Rights, United Nations Affairs as well as Sustainable Development, Finance and Trade.

The National Assembly this week said in a press release that the meeting is expected to discuss and adopt three resolutions, on sustainable peace as a vehicle for achieving sustainable development, engaging the private sector in implementing the Sustainable Development Goals, especially on renewable energy as well as sharing our diversity: The 20th anniversary of the Universal Declaration on Democracy.

The National Assembly further says Ms Tshireletso and Ms Kenewendo will also attend the 26th Session of the Forum of Women Parliamentarians, while Ms Kenewendo will also participate in the Forum of Young Parliamentarians of IPU. The delegation left on Wednesday and will return next Friday.

Source: BOPA