Angola: Amotrang Disseminates Motorcycling Taxis' Insurance

Luanda — The Motorbike Taxi Association of Angola (Amotrang) is committed to spreading to its members countrywide the motorcycling insurance released on Monday in Luanda by the Angolan Insurance Company (ENSA), aimed at providing more security and comfort to riders and passengers.

Speaking at the launch ceremony, the Association's chairperson, Bento Rafael, said the campaign is mainly addressed to two and three wheels motorcycling taxis and aims at giving more confidence to the motorbikes' owners.

In his turn, the ENSA chairperson, Manuel Gonçalves, said it is important for motorbikers to have insurance to secure this service to the victims and others in case of accident and thus protect their assets.

According to him, the campaign's main goal is to protect the victims and those with responsibilities to afford the damages and expenses caused by an accident.