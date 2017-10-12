Kenya: KCB Floor Vihiga to Go Top, Ushuru Stop Black Stars

Former AFC Leopards winger Simon Abuko's late strike was all Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) needed to edge out Vihiga United 1-0 in a top-of-the-table National Super League match at Mumias Sports Complex on Wednesday.

At the Camp Toyoyo grounds, Ezekiel Akwana's Nakuru AllStars battled to a goalless draw with Administration Police while Ushuru beat Kibera Black Stars 1-0 to move to second on the standings.

The win saw the bankers go top of the standings with 64 points followed by Ushuru on 63, relegating Vihiga to third on 62.

Ken Kenyatta lined up an experienced side with Arthur Weyula and Fred Kentille marshalling the defence for the tax collectors. Nelson Marasowe manned the midfield while Andrew Murunga and Oscar Mbugua led the attacking line.

After a bright start, Marasowe opened the scoring with a fierce shot to the far right side of Erick Ogwade's post from outside the box.

Former Muhoroni Youth defender Fan Ngaira floated in a dangerous cross from the right flank that Mbugua controlled well to set up the Nigerian who slotted home with a ferocious drive.

MUTUA INJURED

Black Stars were forced into an early substitution at the quarter hour mark after John Mutua sustained an injury, with Kevin Mlama replacing him.

In the 29th minute, Henry Onyango dispossessed Ngaira on the left wing, drove into the box but his attempt was blocked by Ronny Kagunzi in Ushuru's post.

The Kibera-based side dominated proceedings the entire second half, pushing Ushuru on the back foot in search of the equaliser but the former top flight side held on for the win.

"Our aim was to win this game in the second half, unfortunately we were not in our best. We had countless chances that we couldn't convert but we pick positive lessons and focus on the next game," Black Stars coach Godfrey Oduor said.

Kenyatta said their aim is to return to the top flight and they are taking each game at a time.

In an earlier match at the same venue, Akwana was left fuming at full time after his strikers wasted a host of chances in their 0-0 draw with Administration Police.

"We are not aggressive is the attacking third. My strikers failed to utilise clear chances we created in both halves," Akwana said.

RESULTS

Vihiga 0-1 KCB

Isibania 1-3 Agrochemicals

MOSCA 2-1 Talanta

Palos 3-2 Nairobi City Stars

Nairobi Stima 0-0 GFE 105

Administration Police 0-0 Nakuru AllStars

Bidco United 2-0 Police

St. Joseph 0-1 Wazito

Ushuru 1-0 Kibera Black Stars