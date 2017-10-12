12 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Governor Defends Joint Efforts in Justice Domain

Tagged:

Related Topics

Uíge — The governor of the northern Uíge province, Pinda Simão, defended on Wednesday for more coordination and joint efforts of all actors in the justice administration in the region, aimed at solving the problems of citizens in conflict with the law.

The governor made this pronouncement during his meeting with the organs that intervene in the justice administration in the province, namely National Police, Attorney General's Office (PGR), Court and Prison Services.

At the occasion, he stressed that the organs that administer justice must contribute to the exercise of their functions for the confidence and tranquility of citizens and make them feel motivated by the work done.

However, the official emphasized the need for an excellent collaboration between the National Police and Public and Judicial magistrates in order to speed up the problems of citizens in conflict with the law.

He said that everyone contributes to a common object, which is the administration of justice.

Pinda Simão also said that, despite the insufficiency of magistrates and other experts, the judiciary sector must respond in a timely manner to the concerns of citizens demanding the speed of services and exemption from handling the problems brought before the courts.

Angola

ANAVI Strives to End Egg Imports

The National Association of Poultry Producers of Angola (ANAVI) intends, in the medium term, to stop egg imports and is… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.