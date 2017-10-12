Angola: Governor Defends Joint Efforts in Justice Domain

Uíge — The governor of the northern Uíge province, Pinda Simão, defended on Wednesday for more coordination and joint efforts of all actors in the justice administration in the region, aimed at solving the problems of citizens in conflict with the law.

The governor made this pronouncement during his meeting with the organs that intervene in the justice administration in the province, namely National Police, Attorney General's Office (PGR), Court and Prison Services.

At the occasion, he stressed that the organs that administer justice must contribute to the exercise of their functions for the confidence and tranquility of citizens and make them feel motivated by the work done.

However, the official emphasized the need for an excellent collaboration between the National Police and Public and Judicial magistrates in order to speed up the problems of citizens in conflict with the law.

He said that everyone contributes to a common object, which is the administration of justice.

Pinda Simão also said that, despite the insufficiency of magistrates and other experts, the judiciary sector must respond in a timely manner to the concerns of citizens demanding the speed of services and exemption from handling the problems brought before the courts.