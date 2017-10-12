Lisbon — Sporting of Portugal coach Jorge Jesus has announced that the Angolan forward Gelson Dala will play some minutes on Thursday against Oleiros in the third round of the Portuguese Cup.

The Sporting coach also revealed the individualized work plan he has done with the young Angolan striker.

"Thursday Gelson will play, if nothing happens, we have done specific work with him in these months and therefore he could not compete". At this moment we think he already has the conditions to respond to the individualized work we have done with him. we believe in his talent. He can be a very interesting player for the future of Sporting", explained Jesus at the press conference.

Gerson Dala, 21, arrived at the academy last season and has shone on Sporting's B team, having played only one game for the main lineup - in the final round of 2016/17, against Chaves. This season, he has been training at the orders of Jorge Jesus, who puts hopes in the striker.