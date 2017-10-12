12 October 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Interclube and 1º De Agosto Heat Up 27th Round

Luanda — Interclube and 1º de Agosto will face each other on Saturday at Luanda?s 22nd Junho stadium, for the 27th round of the National First Division Football Championship (GirabolaZap 2017).

1º de Agosto, leader of the competition with 58 points will try to win the game so as to have the opportunity to distance themselves even more from their direct opponent, Petro de Luanda (56 points), who will play only on Sunday against FC Bravos do Maquis.

1º de Agosto squad, who seek to retain the title, will count on the help of their top scorer, the Cape Verdean Rambé (11 goals), recovered from an injury, to try to undo Interclube's defensive, who also aim to climb higher in the league table (currently sixth with 42 points).

Check 27th's round fixtures:

Friday:

1º de Maio de Benguela-Kabuscorp do Palanca

Progresso do Sambizanga-Desportivo da Huíla

Saturday:

Progresso da Lunda Sul-Recreativo da Caála

Interclube-1º de Agosto

Santa Rita de Cássia-Sagrada Esperança

ASA-JGM do Huambo

Sunday:

Recreativo do Libolo-Académica do Lobito

Petro de Luanda-FC Bravos do Maquis

