Angola: Industry Sector Must Follow Agriculture Growth - Minister

Huambo — The Industry sector has to prepare to follow the pace of the probable growth of the agricultural sector, by creating factories to transform the field products.

The statement was made by the Minister of Industry, Bernarda Martins, to Angop on Wednesday, in the framework of the opening ceremony of the Agricultural Campaign 2017/2018, held in Catchiungo municipality, Huambo province.

Reacting to the challenge launched by the Angolan President, João Lourenço, according to which the industrial sector must create strategies for the emergence of agricultural processing plants, the minister said that it is necessary to channel more investments to the sector to respond to this programme.

For this purpose, Bernarda Martins stated that banks should be mobilized for financing, as well as the national and international private sector to join the plan.

She acknowledged that the food processing industry and the production of agricultural inputs, such as fertilizers and tools, are also needed.

At the ceremony, the Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Marcos Nhunga, said that the country plans to harvest two million and 500.000 tons of cereals in the current agricultural campaign.