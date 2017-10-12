12 October 2017

The NEWS (Monrovia)

Liberia: Registered Voters Denied Voting

Tagged:

Related Topics

By N. Dweh Nimley

Several voters in Bong County got frustrated with the election process, thus leaving them with no alternative but to abandon the process of voting.

Although, the process which began at 8:00 A.M. was peaceful and witnessed a huge turnout; but some voters had to leave the voting precinct for their respective homes.

The voters were frustrated that their names were not on the final voter roll, having stood in queues for several hours.

The presiding officer at the 'Sunday Market', the biggest polling precinct in Bong County. took several hours to have the issue resolved, after some voters had left the area.

Political party observers at the center also accused polling staff of interfering by telling voters who to vote for, an accusation that was denied by the Presiding Officer.

Also, ballot papers were seen stamped prior to voters approaching the verification table, something that almost brought a disruption to the exercise, but officers of the Liberia National Police including the INCHR and other observers were able to resolve the situation.

The Sunday Market has over 8 polling places, while Dolokene Gboveh High School has 7 polling places.

Liberia

Why Weah and Boakai Are Poised for Run-Off

Coalition for Democratic Change standard bearer George M. Weah and Unity Party standard bearer Joseph N. Boakai could… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The NEWS. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.