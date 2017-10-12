Angola: ANAVI Strives to End Egg Imports

Cachiungo — The National Association of Poultry Producers of Angola (ANAVI) intends, in the medium term, to stop egg imports and is therefore committed to increasing production levels.

Speaking to Angop on Wednesday in Cachiungo municipality in Huambo province, where the President of the Republic, João Lourenço, opened the agricultural campaign, the deputy chairperson of the association, Maria José Victorino, defended for joint efforts with cereal producers to feed chickens.

She argued that, due to lack of animal feed, the country produces only 743.000 eggs per day, despite having an installed capacity of four million, which forces it to resort abroad to meet the demand for eggs in the domestic market.

She admitted that the lack of animal feed results from the low production capacity of cereals, mainly main, soybeans and sunflower seeds, which are essential for adequate feeding of chickens.

Maria José Victorino said that ANAVI is currently in close partnership with different national producers, essentially to help them to dispose of their products, taking into account the needs of the poultry sector of 400.000 tons of grain for the production of eggs and chicken meat.

She praised President João Lourenço in paying special attention to the agriculture and livestock sector as a way to reduce food imports and, at the same time, leverage the national economy.

Maria Jose Victorino pointed out that the organization, with 118 producers, also intends to produce 20.000 tons of chicken meat each year.