Angolan President Wants Greater Oversight in Public Works

Luanda — The Angolan President, João Lourenço, urged Tuesday the Ministry of Construction and Public Works to take measures to improve the supervision of public works in the country.

The Head of State transmitted this orientation during the first ordinary session of the Cabinet Council, emphasizing that the responsibility for the quality of all the works done in the country rests with the Executive.

The President supported the intention of the Ministry of Construction and Public Works to reinforce the role of the Engineering Laboratory of Angola as inspector of all the works, in order to guarantee their quality.

Another decision of the said Ministry is to transform the ENEP (National Company of Studies and Projects) into National Institute of Public Works (INOP), which will be tasked to draft or approve the standards that must be followed by construction companies throughout the country .

The President of the Republic directed the inclusion of these two initiatives of the Ministry of Construction and Public Works in the Government's Intermediate Plan for the next six months (October 2017 to March 2018), while the 2017/2022 National Development Plan (PND) is to be drafted.