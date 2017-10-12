Mobilising opposition political parties to gang up against President Mugabe in the 2013 election has backfired on MDC-T leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai after the High Court ordered him to pay his emissary in the coalition, damages to the tune of $57 800 plus a Nissan NP300. Mr Tsvangirai, brother Manasa and right-hand man Mr Morgan Komichi should pay $50 000 as damages for violence meted out on the frontman Mr Moreprecision Muzadzi when he demanded his $7 800 fees and the promised vehicle at the politician's house.

The trio will also pay the $7 800 plus the vehicle. High Court judge Justice Owen Tagu on October 4, granted the default order after Mr Tsvangirai and his team failed to defend the suit.

"It is ordered that the first, second and third defendants (Tsvangirai, Manasa and Komichi) shall pay the plaintiff the sum of $50 000 together with interest at the prescribed rate from date of judgment to date of payment in full," reads the order. The judge spared Mr Komichi and Mr Tsvangirai's brother the hassle of paying costs and ordered the opposition leader to bear the costs of suit on his own.

Mr Muzadzi, who is Mr Tsvangirai's homeboy, early this year sued the trio for thousands of dollars as damages for the assault perpetrated on him and the outstanding fees and a car he was promised for facilitating talks with prospective allies in the "grand coalition" against President Mugabe in 2013. Mr Muzadzi accused the opposition leader of reneging on his pledge to pay him with a Nissan NP200 and $7 800 after he played the emissary role. He argued that MDC-T security details assaulted him when he went to the political leader's house in Highlands, Harare demanding his dues.

"Plaintiff's claim against defendants jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved, is for payment of the sum of $7 800 and Nissan NP200 valued at $22 412 being for 2013 opposition grand coalition job carried out by plaintiff and partner Kisinoti Mukwazhe in the coalition work for Mr Tsvangirai for his presidential candidacy in the 2013 general elections," said Mr Muzadzi.

"Further, plaintiff claims against defendants of $50 000 for physical violence, threats and intimidation meted out on plaintiff."

In his claim, Mr Muzadzi said the respondents agreed to engage him to negotiate with opposition party leaders not to contest the 2013 general polls and instead throw their weight behind Mr Tsvangirai. Mr Muzadzi said they held a series of meetings with several Western embassies towards the attainment of the goal of one presidential candidate. After a Memorandum of Agreement was signed between Mr Tsvangirai and fellow opposition parties, Mr Muzadzi said he was then asked to submit a bill which he duly did.