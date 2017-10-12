Kenya: There Is No Crisis in Kenya, MPs Tell Global Counterparts

A delegation of Kenyan MPs attending a global conference of parliamentarians in Brussels, Belgium, has told their counterparts that there is no constitutional crisis in the country in the wake of recent political developments.

The MPs said that with the National Super Alliance presidential candidate Raila Odinga withdrawing from the race, the country now awaits direction from the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission.

Kigumo MP Ruth Mwaniki read the statement on behalf of her colleagues at the meeting attended by MPs from Africa, Pacific and Caribbean countries and the European Union and said there is nothing to worry the global community.

DEMOCRACY

She said that like in many other countries in Africa, presidential elections in Kenya are characterised by "intense and passionate campaigns which may sometimes appear, incensed, fanatical and emotive. Kenya is not any different."

"We have, however, over the years built a great resilience in our governance institutions and strong democratic tradition. Even as we enjoy our political freedom, all our institutions, including Parliament, the Judiciary, the National Executive and its Administration apparatus are well in place and operational," said Ms Mwaniki in a statement.

She added: "We remain optimistic that we will, sooner than later, democratically and constitutionally sort out the remaining political aspects."

KENYA POLITICS

The MP made the statement during a segment of the meeting where the political situation in member states is openly discussed.

She also gave fellow delegates a briefing of the events that led up to the current political situation.

Ms Mwaniki is leading the delegation. Others are: Uasin Gishu senator Prof Margaret Kamar, Rangwe MP Dr Lilian Gogo, as well as Kenyan ambassador to Belgium, Johnson Weru.

Kenya is a member of the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly which was established under the Cotonou agreement and brings together parliamentarians from the African, Pacific and Caribbean countries four times every year to discuss social, political and economic concerns of the member states.

The meeting ends on Thursday.