Kenya: AU Commission Closely Monitoring Situation in Kenya

Nairobi — The African Union (AU) Commission says it is closely monitoring the political situation in Kenya including the decision by NASA leader Raila Odinga to withdraw from the fresh presidential election.

In a statement, Chairperson of the Commission Moussa Faki Mahamat appealed to all leaders involved to "exercise leadership during this crucial period of the country's democracy to ensure successful completion of the electoral process."

He stressed the need for them to also contribute to the "preservation of peace and stability in the country."

He stated that the AU stands ready to take any initiative deemed appropriate to facilitate the peaceful conclusion of the electoral process.

"It should be recalled that the AU has deployed an Observer Mission in Kenya since September 2017 to support the electoral process and assist towards its peaceful and successful conclusion."

His sentiments come as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission stated that all eight candidates who participated in August 8 poll will be included in the ballot during the fresh presidential election.

According to the Commission, all the candidates will be included in the gazette notice which already has the two main candidates President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila Odinga.

The decision came after High Court Justice Mativo delivered a verdict that all candidates who participated in the General Election held on the August 8, 2017 were entitled to participate as candidates in the fresh presidential election.

The electoral body indicated that the NASA leader is yet to submit Form 24A supporting his decision to withdraw from the fresh presidential election as required by law.

Odinga in the meantime jetted off to the United Kingdom for a series of high profile engagements, including giving a lecture at Chatham House.

The NASA leader will discuss the Supreme Court ruling that nullified the August 8 the presidential election and the reforms the Opposition would like to see ahead of the October 26 election.