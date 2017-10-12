12 October 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: Raila Odinga and Uhuru Kenyatta Should Chat - Atwoli

By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — The Central Organization for Trade Unions (COTU) Secretary General Francis Atwoli has called for dialogue between President Uhuru Kenyatta and National Super Alliance leader Raila Odinga to end the political impasse in the country.

Atwoli told a news conference Thursday that dialogue between the two leaders is crucial because it will help calm down tensions.

"We are appealing to our political leaders to see sense and dialogue and that doesn't mean sharing government so it should not scare those in Jubilee and those in NASA. They can dialogue and chart the way forward for the big picture of our country," said Atwoli.

COTU made a proposal to have a 10-member team comprising veteran politicians to lead in the talks among them Senator Yusuf Haji, former Attorney General Amos Wako, former Member of Parliament Jamleck Kamau, Oburu Odinga, former State House Comptroller Abraham Kiptanui and former Kitui Senator David Musila among others.

Atwoli said that the continued anti-IEBC demonstrations by NASA supporters have continued to destabilise the economy and could lead to massive job losses.

"A lot of Kenyans are suffering from these demonstrations; those who are involved in the business of exports and imports a lot of cancellations have been made. I call upon politicians to stop chest thumping and embrace dialogue that is the only way we can save this country," added Atwoli.

