12 October 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: 14 Arrested for Attacking Police During Nasa Demo

By Justus Ochieng'

Fourteen people have been arrested following the attack on two police officers and destruction of property in Homa Bay town during protests by the opposition on Wednesday.

Nyanza Regional Coordinator Wilson Njega said the arrests also followed destruction of a firearm belonging to one of the officers by the attackers, who threw it in a burning kiosk during the protests by National Super Alliance (Nasa) supporters.

"We have arrested 14 people in Homa Bay following Wednesday's attack of two police officers and confiscation of a firearm, which was later destroyed by the youth. They will be charged in court," Mr Njega told the Nation.

He said two suspects, who were arrested in Kisumu following Friday's break in at Tumaini Supermarket have already been charged.

"They have been charged with robbery with violence for breaking into the supermarket," added Mr Njega.

During the Wednesday protests in Homa Bay Town, two police officers were injured after being cornered by protesting youth.

One firearm was lost but later recovered without a magazine.

The protests have been called by Nasa to push for electoral reforms and resignation of Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission CEO Ezra Chiloba and ten other officials following the bungled August 8 elections.

