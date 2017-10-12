Kenya: Atwoli Offers to Mediate Talks Between Kenyatta, Odinga

Central Organisation of Trade Unions (Cotu) has called for dialogue between Jubilee and the opposition in an effort to find a solution to the political crisis in the country.

Cotu Secretary General Francis Atwoli on Thursday urged President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition leader Raila Odinga to reach out to one another for talks to save the country from falling into civil strife.

He said the union was ready to convene the talks and has a list of the imminent persons who can lead the dialogue.

LEADERS

He said leaders such as Yusuf Haji, Amos Wako, Jamleck Kamau, Dr Oburu Odinga, Abraham Kiptanui, Hassan Ole Kamwaro, Zipporah Kittony, former labour minister Philip Masinde, Chris Kirubi, David Musila and Phoebe Asiyo could lead such talks.

"These people must meet immediately and reach to the two factions. If they want our assistance to act as conveners then we are ready so that Kenyans do not suffer at the hands of those who have taken us hostage," he said.

Mr Atwoli said the call for dialogue should not be mistaken for calls for formation of a coalition government.

He was addressing journalists at the union's offices in Nairobi after meeting with general secretaries of 44 unions affiliated to Cotu.

STABILITY

He appealed to political leaders allied to Jubilee and Nasa to desist from chest thumping and embrace dialogue for the stability to the nation.

"We appeal to the main players in our political scene to see sense in dialogue... . bearing in mind that Kenya is bigger than the two political outfits.

"They must also understand that at the end of the day Kenya, has to survive and it is only through political stability that the security and protection of every citizen and their properties will be guaranteed," said Mr Atwoli.

He accused President Kenyatta and Mr Odinga handlers of being obstacles to any talks between the two leaders and blamed them for the hard line stand by Jubilee and Nasa anytime dialogue is brought up.