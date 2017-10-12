Tanzania: Madaba Township in Ruvuma Region Finally to Get Power

Madaba — It is a dream come true to thousands of Mabada township residents in Ruvuma Region. After a long time promise, the residents are now sure that they will get electricity in the near future.

Their hope is banked on the construction of transmission and distribution systems and infrastructure undertaken by power utility firm - Tanesco.

"Finally, I can sale cold juice and soda in my shop," beams Bernadeta Ngonyani, a resident of Madaba township who owns a small shop.

Ms Ngonyani said she has been planning to expand his business but electricity has been a problem.

"With electricity I can do a lot... electricity will enable me expand my business. We're now sure that the promise to give us power will be implemented," she said and when asked what gives her hope that they will get the much needed power, she points at a newly installed transformer and says:

"Look at that transformer. As you can see, poles for distributing electricity have already been erected. I don't think that this is a joke."

A young man who identified himself by one name of Ernest, said youths in the area might soon start getting employment.

"We hope that after getting reliable electricity, investors will come to our rea to establish factories. This will give us employment," he said.

Briefing editors who toured the township recently, Eng Didas Lyamuya, who oversees Makambako-Madaba-Songea power project said construction of distribution infrastructure at Madaba and 120 other villages was component of the major power project.

"We have been telling wananchi that this project is theirs and this is what we meant by that. We are undertaking the project so as to give Tanzanians electricity. It is upon them to get prepared to enjoy this service," he said.