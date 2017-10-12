Kenya: Nakuru Governor Kinyanjui Unveils Cabinet

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui on Thursday unveiled a list of 10 county executive nominees.

Among those selected include Mr Kinyanjui's close aide Mr Raymond Komen Kimutai, who has been proposed for the position of Education, ICT and e-government.

Mr Komen served as the Chief of Staff under former governor Kinuthia Mbugua administration before he was sacked in controversial circumstances.

TASK FORCE

Also appointed is former Health executive member in Kiambu County, Dr Jonah Manjari Mwangi. He will head the Health docket.

Dr Manjari is coming at a time when a Health Task Force appointed by Mr Kinyanjui released its findings and painted a gloom picture of the sector.

While releasing the names, Mr Kinyanjui said Dr Manjari is a resident of Nakuru County and hails from Naivasha.

Another notable nominee is the Kenya Agricultural Livestock and Research Organisation (Karlo) Centre Director at Njoro Food Centre, Dr Immaculate Njuthe Maina. She has been nominated to head the Agriculture docket.

The head of Health, Safety and Environment in charge of the Western Region at the Kenya Pipeline Company Ms Lucy Wanjiku Kariuki is the nominee for the Lands, Housing and Physical Planning docket.

COUNTY COMMISSIONER

The Deputy County Commissioner in Turkana Mr Lawrence Mwangangi Mwania has been nominated to become the next executive member in charge of Public Service, Training and Devolution.

The former Chief Executive officer of Britam Insurance Company and Real Insurance Company Mr Joseph Wainaina Kiuna has been nominated for the position of Finance and Economic Planning docket.

The regional Roads Engineer at the Kenya Rural Roads Authority (KERRA) Mr Joseph Irungu Mburu is the nominee for the Infrastructure.

Nakuru County Senior Public Health Officer in charge of development Control Ms Halima Gababa Abdullahi has been proposed for the position of Youth, Culture, Gender, Sports and Social Services.

The Manager in charge of Water Treatment Division at Davis and Shartliff Limited and former Managing Director Kericho Water and Sanitation Company Mr Festus Ng'eno has been proposed for the executive position in charge of Water, Environment, Energy and Natural Resources.

ASPIRANT

The Kuresoi South parliamentary aspirant Dr Peter Evans Kiplangat has been proposed for the position of Trade, Industry, Marketing and Tourism.

Mr Kinyanjui said he has submitted the list to the county assembly for vetting.

"I hope that within reasonable time, the assembly will approve the list so that we can start service delivery to Nakuru residents," said Mr Kinyanjui.

He said he has appointed three women to his cabinet and three others represent the minority.

Mr Kinyanjui said his government is working round the clock to submit a list of chief officers to the assembly.

"The chief officers list will be submitted to the assembly on Thursday next week," said Mr Kinyanjui.

He said he was optimistic that the assembly will approve his nominees.

"My list of nominees has respected professionals in their respective fields and we expect no challenge at the assembly," said the governor.