Tanzania: Come to Ruvuma, We Have Ample Power, Tanesco Appeals to Investors

Madaba — Large investors who look at Ruvuma Region as a prospective investment area have been assured of ample power supply by the Tanzania Electricity Supply Company (Tanesco).

Tanesco Ruvuma Regional manager, Eng Patrick Lwesya, told team of editors who are touring Tanesco projects in Njombe, Ruvuma and Mtwara regions that upon completion of Makambako-Songea transmission line, Ruvuma Region will be assured of ample power supply.

"People in Ruvuma had been experiencing power shortages but this project, which will connect us to national grid, will give us enough electricity for small,medium as well as large customers," he said.

Fr his part, the Makambako-Madaba-Songea Power project manager, Eng Didas Lyamuya, said in fact Tanesco hs already starts supplying power to investors.

"We have already constructed a power line to Kabambe Tea factory which is under construction in Njombe Region. We completed the project only two weeks after the former deputy minister for Energy and Minerals (Mr Medard Kalemani - who in the recent Cabinet reshuffle he was named minister for Energy) directed us to make sure that the investor is given enough power," he said.

Detailing, Eng Lyamuya noted that initially the investor asked for 1MW and Tanesco has already built a power line which will provide that amount f electricity.

"But, should the investor need more than that we will make sure that we give him all power he would need... this project we are undertaking will assure us of enough power," he said.

Eng Thomas Mhando, who supervises construction of the tea factory owned by Unilever, thanked Tanesco f the gesture noting that they were now undertaking the construction with assurance that they will start production soon after completing the construction.

"Tanesco has indeed completed construction of a power line to this site and we are now sure that once we complete construction of the factory we will start production without delays because we have enough electricity," he said.