South Africa: Durban Qalandars Remain Committed to T20 GL

The Durban Qalandars has noted the decision by Cricket South Africa (CSA) to postpone the T20 Global League until November 2018.

The tournament was due to get underway on November 3, but CSA confirmed on Tuesday that it had now been postponed until November 2018 due to financial concerns.

The Qalandars issued a statement in which franchise owner Fawad Rana expressed his disappointment at the decision yet gave his commitment to the tournament.

"The Durban Qalandars would like to pledge its commitment to the league and would like to reiterate that we will be back in South Africa for the start next year," said Rana.

"While we are obviously disappointed with the decision taken so close to the start of the tournament, we accept the difficult position that CSA found itself in and we hope the decision to delay the start will give them sufficient time to sort out the outstanding issues.

"With just under a month to go to what would have been the scheduled start, (the) planning by Durban Qalandars was at an advanced stage.

"The people of Durban have been wonderful to us and we would like to reassure them that we will be involved in the tournament. It is with sadness that we won't be joining them this season, but they can look forward to something very special next year," said Rana.

"My management team from Qatar, Dubai and Pakistan would also like to thank all those who have been assisting us in South Africa. We can't wait to join you next year."

Source: Sport24