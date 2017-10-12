12 October 2017

Nairobi News (Nairobi)

Kenya: Female Soldier Stabs Male Colleague to Death

By Hilary Kimuyu

A 23-year-old female soldier stationed at Kahawa Barracks on Wednesday night stabbed a male colleague to death in Wendani, Kiambu County.

The assailant stabbed her 28-year-old counterpart in the chest and neck leaving him bleeding profusely after a quarrel between the two.

The victim was died on his way to the hospital.

According to police report, the duo picked up a quarrel before a fight ensued leading to the fatal stabbing.

It is not clear what caused the fight between the two who stayed outside the camp.

The suspect is being held at Kahawa Barracks by military police.

Police recovered a knife at the scene and the body was moved to Memorial Forces Mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Military law requires that the suspect be court-martialed before being handed back to regular police for charges.

