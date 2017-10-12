Photo: Winnie Otieno/Daily Nation

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua at at Makupa Boys Secondary School in Mombasa on October 11, 2017.

Kenya Film Classification Board (KFCB) chief executive Ezekiel Mutua now want anti-homosexuality advice to be offered to students in schools.

Mr Mutua on Wednesday said the government is collaborating with religious organisations to pass warnings to teenagers about engaging in homosexual behaviour.

"Issues of pornography, drug abuse among youths, lesbianism and gayism require support of parents, religious institutions and education to deal with it. It is not just about legislation to end the war against such vices but support (is necessary)," said Mr Mutua.

"We must speak to parents to ensure they are sensitized on moral values. We also have another program on media literacy program dubbed 'You are what you consume' targeting schools and colleges," he said.

He made the remarks at Makupa Boys Secondary School in Mombasa during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Council of Imams and Preachers of Kenya (CIPK) to promote moral values in learning institutions.

This will include a massive campaign to teach students at the Coast on the "importance of upholding moral values and respecting traditions."

WARN NGOs

The religious leaders warned non-governmental organisations against promoting same-sex relationships in the country.

CIPK Organizing Secretary Sheikh Mohammed Khalifa said the organisations are targeting teenagers in their campaigns.

"Our African traditions, beliefs and different religions abhor same-sex relationships. It is inhumane, unnatural and against nature. If the US President Donald Trump is against it why do you want to erode our moral values?" posed Sheikh Khalifa.

"We will go to all secondary schools at the Coast to teach our children about the importance of upholding moral values. Do not watch pornographic films in public transport or anywhere else, it will ruin your lives," he added.