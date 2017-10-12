South Africa: President Zuma Arrives in Zambia

President Jacob Zuma has arrived in Lusaka, Zambia, for a state visit that is aimed at deepening and strengthening political, economic and cultural relations.

"The state visit is aimed at deepening and strengthening the already existing good political, economic and cultural relations underpinned by strong historical ties that date back from the years of the liberation struggle," said the Presidency on Thursday.

Economic cooperation between South Africa and the landlocked southern African country is steadily growing.

In 2016, South African exports to Zambia amounted to approximately R30 billion. Zambia is one of South Africa's top trading partners in the region and the continent.

The two countries cooperate in a variety of areas, including trade and investment, science and technology, defence, agriculture, environment, energy as well as health.

There are over 120 South African companies doing business in Zambia in various sectors, including telecommunications, aviation, tourism, banking, property, retail, entertainment and fast foods.

President Zuma's two-day visit to Zambia that starts today is at the invitation of President Edgar Lungu. The President is accompanied by a business delegation that will participate in the Zambia-South Africa Business Forum.

The forum will be addressed by the two Heads of State as part of deepening trade and investment between the two countries.

On Friday, President Zuma will officially open the OR Tambo National Heritage site in Lusaka, Zambia, as part of celebrating the legacy and centenary year of South Africa's struggle stalwart Oliver Reginald Tambo.

President Zuma is accompanied on the trip by Ministers of International Relations and Cooperation, Maite Nkoana-Mashabane; Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa; Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies; Energy, Mmamoloko Kubayi; Mineral Resources Mosebenzi Zwane; and Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Senzeni Zokwana.