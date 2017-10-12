12 October 2017

The Herald (Harare)

Zimbabwe: Designer for Los Angeles Fashion Week

By Tafadzwa Zimoyo

Local fashion and creative designer Tinashe Adby Phiri of Znzorzi label left the country yesterday to attend the Style Fashion Week to be held in Los Angeles, California, United States. The fashion week began yesterday and runs until Sunday and will see several international designers showcasing their collections. The show represents the diverse cultures of New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Palm Springs, Las Vegas, Hamptons and Dubai, integrating international and African designers. In an interview, Phiri affectionately known as "Adby Znorzi" said he was excited to represent the country as it was a dream come true for him."For me, it's a very big opportunity because it marks the beginning of my global journey. I have put a lot of effort in both establishing and discovering the codes and signature style with a strong sense of originality that make us compete with others," he said.

He said he is going to unveil his latest "Lookbook" with new collections and designs to fashion buyers, magazine's editors, stylists, retailers and investors among others.

"The collection is going to be called 'Coming to America', inspired by a woman coming to America for the first time to witness an IPO for her million-dollar company at New York Stock Exchange. So you will notice that her wardrobe exudes power, wealth and seduction," he said. Znorzi said was invited to take part after the organisers saw his "Lookbook" with collections entitled "The Untouchable Gentleman".

"After noticing my collections from last season Lookbook, I had various reviews written about it in Nigeria, Zimbabwe, South Africa and Ghana among other countries. They were impressed with what they saw and found it to be original," he said. Big designers that have showcased at such a platform include Malan Breton who has a fashion empire ranging from womenswear to menswear, lingerie and accessories, Brandon Maxwell who has dressed famous Hollywood icons like Lady Gaga and former US first lady Michelle Obama.

