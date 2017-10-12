12 October 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: Education Ministry Denies Scrapping of Post-UTME

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Kanayo Umeh

Abuja — The Ministry of Education has denied reports that it had directed universities to cancel the already scheduled Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The report had claimed that the statement was issued by a former Deputy Director of Press in the ministry, Ben Goong.

It said the report was false and as such, the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, therefore, urged universities to go ahead with their Post-UTME arrangements as earlier planned.

Goong, to whom the statement was attributed, left the ministry since November 2016. "However, the ministry's attention has also been drawn to some of the institutions that are charging more than the stipulated N2000," the ministry said.

It added that charging more than the stipulated fee was an act of insubordination and redirected that every institution that violates the directive will be penalised.

He, therefore, asked such institutions to refund such surcharges to the students immediately, adding that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been directed to compile a list of violators for appropriate sanctions.

The ministry also urged the media to always cross check the facts with the relevant officials of the ministry before going to the press, particularly when sensitive issues of national importance were involved.

Nigeria

More U.S. Backing 'Forthcoming' for Buhari's Drives Against Corruption & Boko Haram – New Ambassador

The Nigerian embassy in Washington, DC - arguably one of the country's key diplomatic outposts - has an ambassador at… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Guardian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.