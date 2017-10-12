Nigeria: Education Ministry Denies Scrapping of Post-UTME

Abuja — The Ministry of Education has denied reports that it had directed universities to cancel the already scheduled Post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME).

The report had claimed that the statement was issued by a former Deputy Director of Press in the ministry, Ben Goong.

It said the report was false and as such, the Minister of Education Adamu Adamu, therefore, urged universities to go ahead with their Post-UTME arrangements as earlier planned.

Goong, to whom the statement was attributed, left the ministry since November 2016. "However, the ministry's attention has also been drawn to some of the institutions that are charging more than the stipulated N2000," the ministry said.

It added that charging more than the stipulated fee was an act of insubordination and redirected that every institution that violates the directive will be penalised.

He, therefore, asked such institutions to refund such surcharges to the students immediately, adding that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has been directed to compile a list of violators for appropriate sanctions.

The ministry also urged the media to always cross check the facts with the relevant officials of the ministry before going to the press, particularly when sensitive issues of national importance were involved.