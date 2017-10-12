South Africa: Rhule At Fullback for FS Cheetahs

Raymond Rhule will start at fullback for the Free State Cheetahs in their crucial Currie Cup clash against the Golden Lions in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The Cheetahs are currently third on the log, and a victory would guarantee them a spot in the semi-finals.

Rhule's inclusion as the last line of defence is an interesting one given his well-documented defensive struggles against the All Blacks in South Africa's 57-0 loss to New Zealand in the Rugby Championship this year.

The in-form Makazole Mapimpi, meanwhile, will start on the left wing after having had an extended run with the Cheetahs PRO14 team.

Kick-off on Saturday will be at 17:15.

Teams:

Golden Lions

TBA

FS Cheetahs

15 Raymond Rhule, 14 Rosko Specman, 13 Nico Lee, 12 William Small-Smith, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Ernst Stapelberg, 9 Tian Meyer, 8 Oupa Mohoje, 7 Henco Venter, 6 Paul Schoeman, 5 Reniel Hugo, 4 Justoin Basson, 3 Johan Coetzee, 2 Torsten van Jaarsveld (captain), 1 Charles Marais

Substitutes: 16 Ox Nche, 17 Hacques du Toit, 18 Rynier Bernardo, 19 Junior Pokomela, 20 Shaun Venter, 21 Ali Mjijima, 22 Luther Obi

Source: Sport24