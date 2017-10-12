Namibia: Ogongo to Host Conference On Climate

THE University of Namibia (Unam) will host an international conference on agriculture and natural resources this month.

The conference will be held from 16-17 October at Unam's Ogongo campus in Omusati region.

The university said in a statement that due to climate change, the occurrences of floods and droughts have become intense in northern Namibia in recent years resulting in resource degradation and low agricultural productivity and food insecurity.

"Solutions for increasing community resilience of these vagaries of nature, need to be charted to effectively influence policy change to improve quality of life," said Unam, adding that the conference will inspire minds to turn problems and challenges into thrilling opportunities.

The aim of the conference, is to enable academics, researchers and policy-makers to share research findings and experiences on how to create a resilient livelihood in the face of climate change.

The theme of the conference is 'Resilience of Livelihood in a Changing Climate in Sub-Saharan Africa.' The National Policy on Climate Change for Namibia (2011), says agriculture is one of the most vulnerable sectors affected by climate change as its activities are dependent on climate.

Last month, Namibia launched two projects funded by the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's Green Climate Fund (GCF) aimed at making rural agriculture and community-based natural resource management resilient to climate change.

The projects, each receiving US$10 million, are the Climate Resilient Agriculture in three Vulnerable Extreme (CRAVE) Northern Crop-Growing regions and the Empower to Adapt project.

The CRAVE project will be implemented in the Kavango West, Kavango East and Zambezi regions and is aimed at reducing rural human populations' vulnerability to climate risks and threats while increasing the adaptive capacity, well-being and resilience of the vulnerable small-scale farming communities in crop production landscapes that are threatened by climate change vulnerability.

At the launch, agriculture minister John Mutorwa said the two projects have come at the right time when Namibia is facing risks related to climate change effects such as floods, fires, crop and livestock and diseases.