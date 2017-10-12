Nigeria: One Soldier Dies As Troops Kill 15 Boko Haram Terrorists in Borno

Abuja — One soldier was feared killed during a gun battle with Boko Haram terrorists but troops of the 192 Task Force Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole killed 15 of the terrorists.

This happened yesterday at the Army outpost in Yamteke axis of Gwoza Local Council of Borno State.

A statement by the Director of Army Public Relations, Brig. Gen Sani Usman in Abuja, said the troops used their firepower and act of bravery to deal a decisive blow to the terrorists.

He said the terrorists attempted to infiltrate the troops outpost with improvised explosive vehicles and person-borne improvised explosive device.

"Troops of 192 Task Force Battalion of 26 Task Force Brigade of Operation Lafiya Dole at about 8:35pm on Tuesday, October 10, 2017 dislodged terrorists onslaught by successfully repelling Boko Haram Terrorists (BHTs) attack at their outpost from Yamteke axis of Gwoza council in Borno State.

"In the ensuing fire fight, troops inflicted heavy casualty on the terrorists, repelled the attack on their location, neutralised 15 Boko Haram terrorists, captured one Panhard Vehicule Blinde Leger, large caches of various ammunitions, destroyed one Toyota Hilux pick up mounted with Anti Aircraft and one Gun Truck.

Several other Boko Haram terrorists escaped with gunshot wounds. Sadly, one soldier died during the attack and his remains has been evacuated," the statement reads.