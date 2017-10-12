Photo: The Herald

Biometric Voter Registration equipment.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) has not adequately publicised the ongoing voter registration blitz, hence the low turn out at voter registration centres, the Minister of State for Bulawayo Cde Eunice Nomthandazo Moyo has said. Cde Moyo said through her interaction with members of the public, she has established that people have little information on the Biometric Voter Registration.

ZEC launched a mobile BVR blitz on Tuesday and the programme will end on October 26. Speaking to residents of Old Nick Mine compound in Killarney yesterday, Cde Moyo said her office has since launched a campaign to educate residents on what documents to take to the centres for voter registration. "We invited ZEC and Registrar General's Office officials to come and explain to the people what is expected of them if they want to register as voters. We were lucky because one of the ZEC Commissioners, Mr Qhubani Moyo came and explained to people what documents are needed for one to register," said Cde Moyo.

She said it was important for people to get the correct information so that they are not turned away at the centres for failing to bring the required documents. Cde Moyo said some people were hesitate to ask civil servants questions hence the need for ZEC to hold meetings to explain the whole exercise. She said proof of residence remains one of the challenges preventing people from registering as voters.

Cde Moyo said young people who were born outside the country were also experiencing challenges obtaining identity documents. The Minister said many of these young people were smuggled into the country by their parents and as such did not have identity documents. She appealed to Ministry of Home Affairs to address the challenges saying the RG's office has not relaxed terms so that people can get the required documents.

The Minister encouraged people to register to vote saying it was their constitutional right to vote.