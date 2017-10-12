12 October 2017

SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

South Africa: Acting SABC Appointments Extended

Communications Minister Ayanda Dlodlo has extended the appointments of the three acting SABC executives as of today.

The appointments of the Group Chief Executive Officer, Chief Operations Officer and the Chief Financial Officer were due to expire at midnight. The extension will apply until the vacancies are filled on a permanent basis.

"I hope this will enhance the stability, ensure continuity and facilitate a seamless transition and a proper handover process for the incoming board," said the Minister.

The three acting executives are Nomsa Philiso as GCEO, COO Bassie Tugwana and Thabile Dlamini as the CFO.

The extension is in line with section 13.7.4 of the Memorandum of Incorporation of the SABC. The memorandum states that any person appointed to act in the place of the GCEO, CFO and the COO shall only be appointed for a period of three months, subject to any extended period being approved by the Minister. In the event that the Minister approves such extended period, shall be an ex officio Director as contemplated in section 66 (4) (a) (ii) of the Companies Act.

South Africa

