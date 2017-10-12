12 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gauteng Legislature On Video Depicting SAPS Officials Assaulted By Foreign Nationals

Community Safety Committee outraged by video depicting SAPS officials assaulted by foreign nationals

The Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety is outraged by scenes of a video that is doing the rounds on social media platforms, which depicts SAPS officials in Vanderbijlpark being physically assaulted and intimidated by foreign nationals.

The Committee strongly condemns these attacks and believes that no SAPS official should be prevented from carrying out their duties, particularly by those suspected of criminal activity and lawlessness.

The Committee views this in a very serious light and believes that it is tantamount to an attack and undermines State security.

The Committee is further concerned that no arrests have been made thus far; and urges law enforcement agencies in the Province to move with speed and bring those responsible to book.

As part of its oversight role on the work of SAPS in Gauteng, the Committee will on Tuesday, 17 October 2017 visit the Police Station where the affected SAPS officials are stationed to establish facts around the incident.

