South Africa: Parliament - Zelda Holtzman to Fight 'Trumped Up' Charges That Led to Her Dismissal

Zelda Holtzman is contesting her dismissal as head of Parliament's protection services (PPS), it was announced this week after an over two-year disciplinary process. "It's a natural response because of the injustices I have suffered," she told Daily Maverick on Thursday, saying the charges were "trumped up". And the issues she regards central to her removal, the Secretary to Parliament's use of blue lights and recruitment of SAPS members into the PPS, remain unresolved. Her comments come as the Labour Court is set to hear PPS staff grievances over preferential salary and employment conditions afforded to those recruited from the SAPS. By MARIANNE MERTEN.

Zelda Holtzman did not mince her words: "The (disciplinary) process was used to avoid the fundamental issue - my report on the blue lights."

"I raised that issue (of the blue lights) with the presiding officers a month before my suspension. I have not received even an acknowledgement of receipt," Holtzman told Daily Maverick. "They were totally remiss in their responsibility. They were supposed to have an inquiry about that."

There were laws about this, yet nothing was done after her whistle-blowing, according to Holtzman. "This is something that does not bode well for a Parliament...