12 October 2017

Government of South Africa (Pretoria)

South Africa: Defence Hosts Funeral Service for Fallen Military Police Members

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) announces funeral details of the SANDF member who died in a car accident between Bethlem and Tweeling in the Free State Province

The South African National Defence Force (SANDF) herein confirms the funeral arrangements of the SANDF member who died in a fatal car accident en route from Bethlehem to Pretoria on Friday, 6 October 2017.

Sapper (Spr) Claudia Matimu Malele (26) will be buried at Bhungeni Village in Limpopo Province on Saturday, 14 October 2017 at 06h00.

One (1) of the three (3) members who was critically injured during this accident has undergone a successful operation in Dihlabeng Hospital in Bethlehem and is currently in a stable condition.

He has since been transferred to 3 Military Hospital in Bloemfontein for further medical attention and thereafter will be transferred to 1 Military Hospital by the end of this week.

The Minister of Defence and Military Veterans, Hon Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the Secretary for Defence, Dr Sam Gulube and the Chief of the South African National Defence Force, General Solly Shoke have expressed their heartfelt condolences to the Malele family, friends and loved ones, and wish a speedy recovery to the recovering member.

Issued by: Department of Defence

South Africa

