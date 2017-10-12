12 October 2017

Democratic Alliance (Cape Town)

South Africa: Malusi Gigaba Appears to Have an Ulterior Motive When It Comes to the PIC

Tagged:

Related Topics

press release By David Maynier MP

The Minister of Finance, Malusi Gigaba, claims to be acting to restore the integrity and ensure public trust in the Public Investment Corporation (PIC).

However, as details of the letter addressed to the Chairperson of the PIC's Board, Deputy Minister, Sfiso Buthelezi, emerge the strong impression is created that the minister has an ulterior motive, which is ultimately to purge the senior management of the PIC.

The minister seems, most importantly, determined that a forensic investigation, to be conducted by an external audit firm, be launched into the conduct of Dr Dan Matjila, the PIC's Chief Executive Officer, despite the fact the allegations against him were found to be baseless by the PIC's Board.

We must act to ensure that the R1.87 trillion, under management by the PIC, is not "captured" by rent seeking factions in the governing party, or by ministers desperate to bailout "zombie" state-owned enterprises, like South African Airways.

I have, therefore, written to the Chairperson of the Standing Committee on Finance, Yunus Carrim, asking him to request the minister:

to provide a copy of his letter to the Chairperson of the PIC, Deputy Minister of Finance, Sfiso Buthelezi, dated 09 October 2017, setting out his concerns about the PIC; and

to provide a copy of the terms of reference of the forensic audit to be conducted into contracts concluded by the PIC as soon as possible after they have been submitted to him.

It's imperative that we have sight of the minister's letter before the PIC appear before the finance committee on Tuesday 17 October 2017 in Parliament.

The Democratic Alliance Youth are taking a stand!

How can we call ourselves free when half of the South African population have no access to the internet?

Internet access is more fundamental than rights. It is an economic necessity.

David Maynier MP

DA Shadow Minister of Finance

South Africa

Mass Shootings in SA and the U.S. - Why the Killings Will Continue

Both South Africa and the United States experienced mass shootings recently. Eleven young black men were shot and killed… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Democratic Alliance. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.