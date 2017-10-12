South Africa: MEC Pauline Williams Sends Condolences to Road Accidents Bereaved Families

press release

Northern Cape MEC responsible for Transport, Safety and Liaison Ms Pauline Williams has sent her heartfelt condolences to families of people who tragically lost their lives on the Province's roads in the past week.

3 fatal accidents claimed the lives of 18 people, respectively, on the Province's roads.

In one accident on the R31 near Kimberley, 8 people from one family (Arries and Phale) died, amongst the deceased were 5 children. According to the SAPS, a Toyota Land Cruiser bakkie rear ended a Toyota Corolla leaving 8 of the 12 involved in the accident dead.

MEC Williams paid a visit to the family to convey her heartfelt condolences and plans to visit the other families. "It is sad that we continue to lose precious lives on our roads. I cannot begin to imagine the devastation upon the family but I was encouraged to see that they were united despite their grief".

She has called on all road users to exercise caution on the roads and to always abide by the rules of the roads to ensure that the number of carnages and crashes on the roads can be reduced and lives spared.

"Let us take cognizance on the roads and not drink and drive, drive fatigued or make irresponsible decisions to ensure that we consider not only our lives but also the lives of others on the roads. Road safety is everyone's responsibility but we need to take responsibility for our children," she added as part of her call for safer road usage.

She cautioned that children should also be considered as passengers in vehicles as they are the most vulnerable and it was up to parents/guardians to take precaution and ensure that children are always buckled up or were in child restraints.

Meanwhile, six other people died 35km outside Kimberley when a bakkie travelling in the direction of Warrenton collided with a truck while four other people, including children lost their lives in an accident 20km outside Upington on the N14 when a Mercedes Sprinter collided with a VW Jetta with others sustaining injuries.

Issued by: Northern Cape Transport, Safety and Liaison